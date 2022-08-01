Harvest Days - Devlog #13 and Update to EA 0.6

Hi everyone,

we are Family Devs, a father and sons indie game developer.

In this Devlog – bearing the ominous number 13 - we’d love to share the progress of Harvest Days over the past few weeks.

The latest update includes the home decor expansion.

Furniture - you will now be able to craft more than 25 types of furniture such as chairs, tables, cabinets and so on. Crafting furniture remains unaltered: use the workbench, and you will unlock new crafting recipes as you progress in your crafting skill. Additionally, you can move your furniture and home decor whenever you want.

We have also added claw machines. You will find them in Kiko's restaurant. From the claw machines cuddly toys can be retrieved in exchange for a few coins. There is a huge variety of them, collect them all! You can use them as home decor.





In this latest update, seven new quests supplement the game, they spread throughout year 1 in-game.

A new crafting machine is included: the preserves jar. This machine allows you to make your own pickles and jams. There is a wide variety available. And of course, while your delicious jams are being cooked you can dance!

Joining the game is a water well. The well allows you to refill your watering can anywhere on your farm. Thanks to the well you will save a lot of time to do some basic tasks like watering your crops or feeding your animals.

We have updated the 3d model of the stone stove, now it has a more uniform appearance with the other assets in the game.

We are also working on the Kickstarter exclusive legendary pets. More news about those soon.

As indicated above, house interiors in the villagers now have furniture and home decor. Visiting villagers' homes, you can gather clues about their preferences and get to know them better. For example, you can find out what their favourite foods are, among other things.

Did we mention vehicles yet? No? You can personalize your vehicle's number plate now.

The SOS Towing Service is already implemented. You can recover your stuck vehicle by interacting with the machines located next to the Police Station.

But above all, one of our bigger tasks in the last few weeks had been the search for a fix to the "Missing items" bug reported by some players. This has probably been the most difficult "bug" to fix in the whole development of Harvest Days. Yet, the cause is so trivial but elusive – it’s the price paid coming with standardisation. Harvest days uses .txt files for saving game data. Many countries use commas as decimal separators instead of periods. That's why the QA people from Toplitz (Germany) and we, Family Devs (Spain) didn't have any issue, but other players did (USA, UK...).



Trying to figure the puzzle

So as suspicion hardened after all the tests we did, we did another test: We changed the language of our computer from Spanish to English and set our region to the United States. And indeed, we lost all our chests, structures, animals…

After changing the PC to our original settings (Language Spanish and region: Spain), everything reappeared. Nothing is lost. That's it!

We thank those that took to us the clues we needed. So many thanks to you!

So, even the tiniest hint, like your geo location can put us back on track. If you find bugs in the game, please report them with as many details in the description on our Discord or on Steam!

Family Devs

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.6

ADDED

Claw machines: You will find them in Kiko's restaurant.

Seven new quests have been added throughout the year.

New crafting recipe: Water Well. You can craft it on the crafting tab at level 5 in Farming. Allows you to water anywhere on your farm.

New crafting recipes: Bed, Stool, Tea Table, Shelf at level 0 in crafting. More recipes become available at higher levels.

Added furniture and home decor to the homes of: Eva, Anne, Lydia, Peter, Marcus, Rachel, Matthew, Kiko & Heidi, Michael & Amanda and Paul & Mary.

Now you can move all your furniture and home decor.

New home decor: Thirty cuddly toys which can be won at the claw machines in Kiko’s restaurant!

Fade effect in loading processes.

“Join our Discord” button (at Main menu)

“Report a Bug” button (in Pause menu)

Watermark with EA info + game version (All menus)

Initial screen with information for reporting bugs.

Code system.

Stone stove: updated the 3D model to be more in line with other items.

Using crafting machines now also levels up the crafting skill.

UI of incoming letters to the mailbox.

Increased the expiry time of some secondary quests.

FIXED