Hexahedra Playtest update for 1 August 2022

Open Beta Update 4

Build 9230636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update with a few tweaks as I head towards the Demo release :)

Bugs Squashed: 1 (reported by a user, thanks!)

Changes:

  • New tutorial videos added (down with walls of text!)
  • Also tweaked some other bits of the tutorial.
  • There's now a "News" window on the main menu. For now, it has details of the upcoming Kickstarter campaign.

Bugfixes:

  • Improvements for ultrawidescreen. If you're playing in as aspect ratio wider than 16:9, you'll now find the interfaces place themselves much better.
  • The resolution options now don't have anything wider than 16:9. The game isn't well-suited to ultrawidescreen, so the emphasis here is on making sure the available options give a good experience.

