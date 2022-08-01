Open Beta Update 4

This is a small update with a few tweaks as I head towards the Demo release :)
Bugs Squashed: 1 (reported by a user, thanks!)
Changes:
- New tutorial videos added (down with walls of text!)
- Also tweaked some other bits of the tutorial.
- There's now a "News" window on the main menu. For now, it has details of the upcoming Kickstarter campaign.
Bugfixes:
- Improvements for ultrawidescreen. If you're playing in as aspect ratio wider than 16:9, you'll now find the interfaces place themselves much better.
- The resolution options now don't have anything wider than 16:9. The game isn't well-suited to ultrawidescreen, so the emphasis here is on making sure the available options give a good experience.
Changed files in this update