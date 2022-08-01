2022.8.1 v0.8.14 Version Update 「Bald Ape」

2022.8.1 v0.8.14 「Bald Ape」
This is a comprehensive large-scale update, including multiple aspects of expansion and polishing. Mainly the gameplay, combat experience, and audio-visual effects.
The combination of gameplay and narrativity is improved
- Added new initial hairstyles for some protagonists. Hair has a certain dynamic effect.
- The corresponding character illustrations have been updated.
- A hair loss system has been added, where the character's hair will gradually fall out as it gets hit, eventually going completely bald.
- Hair loss hints at the chronological order of the characters' adventures, and at the same time has a certain hint at the true nature of the story.
Greatly enhanced combat experience
- The light attack motion for one-handed swinging weapons has been swapped to more intuitively start from right to left.
- The acceleration of one-handed waving start-up action reduces the sense of delay and speeds up the battle pace.
- Upgrade the attack checking method of weapons to enhance accuracy and stability. Weapons no longer miss checks when passing through thinner objects. And it can better deal with unstable situations such as dropped frames.
- Added new hit animations to differentiate between sources of damage, attacks from the side and rear hitting the back of the head will now cause the character to go squat instead of falling.
- Increases base stamina recovery by 25% and doubles the bonus effect of vitality attribute.
- Increases the health regeneration rate of the perfume "Flame" by 100%.
- The performance of the AI has been greatly enhanced, and it will now perform a variety of combos. So get ready for the challenge!
- Improved the character's initial HP in some levels to optimize the difficulty curve.
- Adjusted attributes of the Naked Man BOSS to ease the difficulty of the final level.
- Enhanced the effect of weapons hitting walls, making contacts more clearly identifiable.
- Tweaked the damage determination time point of some weapons, so the results respect the visual performance better.
- Fixed an issue where inputting an attack command just after landing made a short and non-effective attack action.
- Fixed an issue where the character sometimes making an unexpectedly incomplete attack action due to attack being interrupted by feet off the ground occasion.
- Fixed occasional NPC kicks not working.
- Fixed AI collision in some locations in cinema and museum scenes.
- Fine-tuned the angle distribution of the four directional quadrants of the character, so that the occurrence on the side contact is slightly frequenter.
- Optimized the algorithm for automatically correcting the character's attack direction, and will no longer turn 180° to attack the enemy behind. And among the closer enemies, the enemy at the front is given priority.
Visual fixes and lots of sound effects introduced
- Introduced the sound effects of some elemental attacks and the sound effects corresponding to ailment states.
- The Templar correctly accepts the reflections from the advertising light boxes in the cinema.
- Fixed Templar's reflections causing confusion with surrounding reflections.
- Fixed misplaced character shadows interfering with various specular reflections.
- Fixed the mutated reflection of the Templar after he was down.
- Fixed character shadows on baseboards of museum walls.
- Fixed metal reflections on museum stairs area.
- Fixed the issue where the effect of the VFX persisting after the dying with an ailment was triggered.
- Fixed several objects in Museum Square blocking the camera.
- Fixed the VFX of the ice ailment on the Sharkman boss.
