 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Realms update for 1 August 2022

5.20220801.1 (Minor update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9230311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements
-Added Commander Skirmish game mode for players with the Command Decks expansion
-Added Storyline screen to Campaign
-Fixed foil effects for some cards

Changed files in this update

Star Realms Content Depot 438141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link