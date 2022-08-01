 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 1 August 2022

August 1, 2022 Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9230128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where the gryphon wasn't flying correctly.
-Fixed a bug that when the player lands from a light path it kills them sometimes.
-Added Skin Color customizations to the Dragon Race

