-Fixed a bug where the gryphon wasn't flying correctly.
-Fixed a bug that when the player lands from a light path it kills them sometimes.
-Added Skin Color customizations to the Dragon Race
Realm Of Cubes update for 1 August 2022
August 1, 2022 Hotfixes
