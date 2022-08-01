Update 22.08.01 changes:
- The new quest "The Situation in Begus" starts at the desk in your bedroom now. It requires the events about Maria and your journey to the water temple island to fight Katreena, the events with Elly and Adrianna, the sex scene with Queen Jeanne, and that you use the teleport orb once after all of the previously mentioned conditions are met.
- After the new quest, you can talk with Adrianna again to get her CG scene.
- The minimum damage range of troops in vanguard fights was changed to 1-5, instead of previously 0-0. This means units with high armor values will still take damage whenever they get hit. And that even weak units with low ATK can deal some damage whenever they attack.
- Added a replay option for Tami's cooking event, so that people can see the event with all party member choices.
- I changed the blue, yellow, and green buttons in Palasha's cave. They stay down while they're active now, and come back up when you deactivate them. This should make it easier to deactivate the grey crystal, since you can see which buttons are active.
I also left a (rather obvious) hint about the grey crystal.
- Changed the "Burn Magic" spell from the laboratory for Chiyo and Ryoko. The amount of burned MP now increases with the level of the user.
Changed files in this update