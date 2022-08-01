 Skip to content

Youmandriver update for 1 August 2022

Version 1.26 August 01 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced sequential Gearbox, reducing risks of wheel locks when changing gear
  • Enhanced manual Clutch precision
  • More money is win per successfull mission
  • Reduced accident costs

