Scrapnaut 1.6.13 (Alchemy Update)

What's new in version 1.6.13?
- Added 15 new potions
- Sprint Potion
- Attack Potion
- Speed Potion
- Medium & big variant for each potion
- Added more alchemy skill books
- Fixed all bugs with unreachable items (too big distance)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update