Scrapnaut update for 1 August 2022

Scrapnaut 1.6.13 (Alchemy Update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new in version 1.6.13?
  • Added 15 new potions
  • Sprint Potion
  • Attack Potion
  • Speed Potion
  • Medium & big variant for each potion
  • Added more alchemy skill books
  • Fixed all bugs with unreachable items (too big distance)

