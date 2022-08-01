 Skip to content

SCUM update for 1 August 2022

Development update #22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ladies and gents, another Monday - another development update. Check out what our team has been up to this past week

  • Resolving the EAC ban issue
  • Further work on FSR 2.0
  • Clothes rework
  • Armor class rework
  • Physics optimization
  • Further work on modular vehicles
  • Appearance rework
  • General bug fixing
  • Working on new features

  • Working on new POI's
  • Ongoing work on a nuclear powerplant POI
  • Level design optimization
  • Assets for various POI's
  • Further optimization
  • Bug fixing

  • Ongoing work on female characters & animations
  • Nuclear powerplant concept art
  • Ongoing work on new handgun mounts and sights
  • Ongoing work on clothes for female characters
  • Ongoing work on backpacks
  • Research and creation of meshes for farming
  • Ongoing work on clothes layers morphing

  • Creation and implementation of sfx for upcoming features
  • Bug fixing

  • Planning future community events
  • New weapon attachments testing
  • Catching and banning cheaters
  • Community feedback
  • Steam bug reports and general discussion
  • Testing upcoming features
  • Bug reporting

  • Ongoing work on item tooltips
  • Item spawn adjustments
  • Economy and trader prices adjustments

