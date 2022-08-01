Development update #22

Ladies and gents, another Monday - another development update. Check out what our team has been up to this past week
- Resolving the EAC ban issue
- Further work on FSR 2.0
- Clothes rework
- Armor class rework
- Physics optimization
- Further work on modular vehicles
- Appearance rework
- General bug fixing
- Working on new features
- Working on new POI's
- Ongoing work on a nuclear powerplant POI
- Level design optimization
- Assets for various POI's
- Further optimization
- Bug fixing
- Ongoing work on female characters & animations
- Nuclear powerplant concept art
- Ongoing work on new handgun mounts and sights
- Ongoing work on clothes for female characters
- Ongoing work on backpacks
- Research and creation of meshes for farming
- Ongoing work on clothes layers morphing
- Creation and implementation of sfx for upcoming features
- Bug fixing
- Planning future community events
- New weapon attachments testing
- Catching and banning cheaters
- Community feedback
- Steam bug reports and general discussion
- Testing upcoming features
- Bug reporting
- Ongoing work on item tooltips
- Item spawn adjustments
- Economy and trader prices adjustments
Changed depots in alpha branch