Patch Notes for 0.3.3

Overview
- Flight HUD re-work
- Many bug fixes
Known Issues
- Player wingman kills displayed in the mission debriefing for the Simulator Playtest 2 game mode is always 0
- 3rd to 1st person view perspective change can cause the camera to swivel on transition and vice versa the first time the player changes the perspective after rotating the ship from the starting direction
- Floating Origin implementation does not solve the lack of floating point precision at extreme distances
- Certain ships can get stuck on each other during collisions due to their concave geometry
- Autospeed match 'close' setting does not work as expected
Gameplay
Fixed
- The Radar component no longer has an 'out of index range' error caused by reusing the attached parent object with the pooling system
- Ship AI controllers now use the correct behavior rules and will act differently than in previous playtest versions
- Disable the mouse steering cursor on player death
- Virtual Displays Manager no longer has a 'null reference exception' error on player death
- Gun Sight Display no longer has a 'null reference exception' error on player death
- Miscellaneous HUD assets no longer remain during player dying or autopilot animation sequences
- Prevented the player from being able to change camera views during player dying animation
- The 'Last Used Camera Perspective' under gameplay options now reflects correctly the player's last chosen camera perspective and no longer set itself to 3rd person on player death
- Some particles explosions were unintentionally affected by the player's velocity
Changed
- Heads Up Display (HUD) re-work for primary and turret weapons
- HUD position adjustments for all display elements to avoid taking up too much center space
- HUD player and target status displays have been switched around with each other
- HUD flight indicators no longer use images for the border graphics
[*}HUD speed and velocity indicators now using monospacing
- HUD velocity indicators (X, Y, Z) are now permanently displayed instead of only being visible when Flight Assist is disabled
Internal
Changed
- Pooled game assets were not being destroyed between mission instances
Fixed
- Windows Operating systems with HDR enabled no longer cause the game to display dark and washed-out colors (Thank you nonplayer)
Changed files in this update