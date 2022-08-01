 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 1 August 2022

QUICK HOTFIX

Share · View all patches · Build 9229252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed CEO office keycard reader also accepting High Clearance keycards (yellow) instead of only Max Clearance keycards (white)
-Fixed a particular corpse being consistently less-dead than it should be

