Realms of Magic update for 1 August 2022

Version 1.0.7

Build 9228977

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with incorrect display of Profession level in Character window
  • Fixed issue with recruitable NPCs having empty inventory on first meeting
  • Fixed issue with Powerful Enemies and Secrets having incorrect counters on World Map
  • Fixed issue with a crash when mining

