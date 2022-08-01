- Fixed issue with incorrect display of Profession level in Character window
- Fixed issue with recruitable NPCs having empty inventory on first meeting
- Fixed issue with Powerful Enemies and Secrets having incorrect counters on World Map
- Fixed issue with a crash when mining
Realms of Magic update for 1 August 2022
Version 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
