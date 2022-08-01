 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sumo Seals Playtest update for 1 August 2022

Update notes for August 1st 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9228588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players can now interact with the UI with the mouse
  • Fixed a bug in the tutorial causing the flow to break if Tempura gets thrown off the arena with the puffer fish powerup
  • Added temporary solution for controller remapping

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link