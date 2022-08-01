Update notes for August 1st 2022

- Players can now interact with the UI with the mouse
- Fixed a bug in the tutorial causing the flow to break if Tempura gets thrown off the arena with the puffer fish powerup
- Added temporary solution for controller remapping
