Food Girls - Bubbles' Drink Stand update for 1 August 2022

Fixed bugs and adjustments
- Fixed the bug that Index VR cannot be played.
- In story mode, taking a leaf will not hit Bubbles.
- Fixed collision when picking up cups.
- VR mode, the start menu's leave game function is fixed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update