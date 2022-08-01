 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Food Girls - Bubbles' Drink Stand update for 1 August 2022

 

Share · View all patches · Build 9228482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs and adjustments

  • Fixed the bug that Index VR cannot be played.
  • In story mode, taking a leaf will not hit Bubbles.
  • Fixed collision when picking up cups.
  • VR mode, the start menu's leave game function is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1211961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link