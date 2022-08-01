Version 0.1.10 - Bug Fixes

Gameplay changes:
- When offered to replace a Spirit Blessing, the new blessing will be of a higher rarity when available (up to Epic).
- When fighting the Dark Trinity, the AOE that triggers when they finish absorbing essence now deals damage to the player.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with some attacks not applying the correct amount of Shield Damage
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash sometimes when dying under specific conditions
- Fixed wrong weapon name in end of run screen when using the Sisterhood Gauntlets
- Fixed an issue in the codex that caused text to overflow and not automatically change its size
- Fixed an issue that allowed invisible plant traps to spawn in the veridian trail
- Fixed some issues in the boss fight of region 2 such as some attacks not dealing damage, enemies getting stuck and not teleporting, camera issue after the fight is over.
- Restore to Default button is now always displayed regardless to control overrides
- Fixed an issue that caused Vsync settings to reset / not display properly
- Minor visual bugs / incorrect button indicators / minor UI fixes
