Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #14

The game has been patched to add more UI scaling options and fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Added a 225% setting to all UI Scaling options
- Added a 250% setting to all UI Scaling options
- Added a 275%, 300%, 325%, and 350% setting to the UI Scaling option for Reels
- Added auto-scaling for resolutions above 2560x1440
- Made the Mods button in-line with the other title screen buttons
- Made the Title Text scale with the resolution
- Fixed a bug where the Inventory was scaled and offset incorrectly if the UI Scaling setting was at 175%
- Fixed a bug where the descriptions in Tooltips and Symbol/Item Selections could clip out of the rectangle at higher UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where the Removal Token Button could still be hovered over if the player didn't have any Removal Tokens
- Fixed a bug where Audio Sliders weren't spaced correctly at higher resolutions
- Fixed a bug where the symbols in the Apartment Modifier Text were incorrectly offset if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, or Korean
- Fixed a bug where the hotkeys in the Input Menu were heavily overlapping at higher resolutions
- Fixed a bug where reminder texts in the inventory could still be displayed when returning to the title screen
