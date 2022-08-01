1.6.2 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare occurrence where no fruit would spawn in Arcade Mode
- Fixed US East Region selection not working correctly
- Fixed an issue with Gutsu's Cart not working correctly after leaving multiplayer
