Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 1 August 2022

1.6.2 Patch Notes

Build 9227874

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare occurrence where no fruit would spawn in Arcade Mode
  • Fixed US East Region selection not working correctly
  • Fixed an issue with Gutsu's Cart not working correctly after leaving multiplayer

