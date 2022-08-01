 Skip to content

仙劍客棧 2 update for 1 August 2022

Patch Date: 2022-08-01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.5 List:

  1. Fix the bug about switching languages.
  2. Fix the bug about the date of “Long You” and “Xiaoman” in first Run.
  3. Update the performance over than 9 dishes.
  4. Fix the missing arrow bug about exploration.

