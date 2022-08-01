Patch Date: 2022-08-01

Patch V1.0.5 List:
- Fix the bug about switching languages.
- Fix the bug about the date of “Long You” and “Xiaoman” in first Run.
- Update the performance over than 9 dishes.
- Fix the missing arrow bug about exploration.
