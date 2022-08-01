 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 1 August 2022

Version 1.13 of Siren's Call is now live!

Version 1.13 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*New story in Finishing Touches following Andi and Emil

*Some updated UI elements

*Extra hidden scenes in the prologue/Blue Skies Ahead

*Spelling errors and bugs fixed

