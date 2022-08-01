 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

依盖之书 book of yog update for 1 August 2022

August 1st Server Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9227186 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commander:

The server will maintain and update at 13:00 on August 1st, Beijing time. It is expected to take 10 minutes. The following bugs are mainly fixed:

  1. Fixed a bug that some players could not summon
  2. Fixed the issue that the upper limit of AP is wrong after purchasing monthly card, super monthly card and lifetime card in the store
  3. Fixed the bug that the rewards of sign in, Re-sign in are display wrong
  4. Fixed the bug that the display time of monthly sign in and re-sign in is incorrect

If you have any other questions, please join the official Discord channel for feedback, we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience thank you for your support and understanding!

The Book of Yog Team

Changed depots in overseastest branch

View more data in app history for build 9227186
依盖之书 Development x64 Depot 1097436
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link