August 1st Server Maintenance Announcement

Dear Commander:

The server will maintain and update at 13:00 on August 1st, Beijing time. It is expected to take 10 minutes. The following bugs are mainly fixed:

Fixed a bug that some players could not summon Fixed the issue that the upper limit of AP is wrong after purchasing monthly card, super monthly card and lifetime card in the store Fixed the bug that the rewards of sign in, Re-sign in are display wrong Fixed the bug that the display time of monthly sign in and re-sign in is incorrect

If you have any other questions, please join the official Discord channel for feedback, we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience thank you for your support and understanding!

The Book of Yog Team