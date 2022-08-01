 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redmatch 2 update for 1 August 2022

Lots of bugfixes! - Update 1.23

Share · View all patches · Build 9227109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added a melee damage multiplier
  • Added wind audio which plays when you move fast
  • Added weapon sway to mouse movement. It turns off when aiming.
  • Switched from a linear audio scale to logarithmic, so you won't hear far away sounds as loudly.
  • Replaced the United States flag with the British flag for the English language icon
  • Changed the UI for download progress on resource packs to be more clear

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game would freeze if no one voted for a map
  • Fixed resource packs duplicating if you selected the default one
  • Players can no longer kill you from different matches
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the equals key would open a "Network Stream" window
  • Resource packs will no longer load if you try to join a private match and type the "s" key as the password and then press enter
  • Fixed the italian translation for "Create"
  • Made gondolas slightly less janky by increasing the sync time from 0.5s to 4s
  • You will no longer respawn if you enter spectator mode while respawning
  • Fixed a bug where if destroyable walls were destroyed on a map, loading the map would play a horrible sound
  • Network optimizations
  • Fixed SteamWarningAPI and MemoryManagement errors
  • Invisible players should (potentially) be fixed, as failed connections now automatically attempt to re-establish themselves instead of just permanently disconnecting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1280771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link