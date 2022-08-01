Lots of bugfixes! - Update 1.23

Changes
- Added a melee damage multiplier
- Added wind audio which plays when you move fast
- Added weapon sway to mouse movement. It turns off when aiming.
- Switched from a linear audio scale to logarithmic, so you won't hear far away sounds as loudly.
- Replaced the United States flag with the British flag for the English language icon
- Changed the UI for download progress on resource packs to be more clear
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze if no one voted for a map
- Fixed resource packs duplicating if you selected the default one
- Players can no longer kill you from different matches
- Fixed a bug where pressing the equals key would open a "Network Stream" window
- Resource packs will no longer load if you try to join a private match and type the "s" key as the password and then press enter
- Fixed the italian translation for "Create"
- Made gondolas slightly less janky by increasing the sync time from 0.5s to 4s
- You will no longer respawn if you enter spectator mode while respawning
- Fixed a bug where if destroyable walls were destroyed on a map, loading the map would play a horrible sound
- Network optimizations
- Fixed SteamWarningAPI and MemoryManagement errors
- Invisible players should (potentially) be fixed, as failed connections now automatically attempt to re-establish themselves instead of just permanently disconnecting
Changed files in this update