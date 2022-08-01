 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 1 August 2022

Version 0.0.47 - Bug Fixes + Quality of life

Card Improvements:

  • Card Wording: Improved meticulous scheme readability
  • Card Wording: Strategy Meeting now fits on the card

UI Improvements:

  • UI: Sequenced the deck builder tutorial
  • UI: Text in stories is now instant

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Augment Loading Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Clever Plot now works
  • Bug Fix: fixed progress being broken when you have won twice with the same hero
  • Bug Fix: Focus Crystal now doesn't over count
  • Bug Fix: Healing Injuries now results in Clinic Voucher payment
  • Bug Fix: Hotfix Equipment Hover Presenter Canvas NullRef
  • Bug Fix: Kata Complete interpolating wrong
  • Bug Fix: Map Raycasting Blocked by Hexagon in Top-Left corner fixed
  • Bug Fix: Own Aegis not longer prevents Re-Stealth
  • Bug Fix: player end turn disappears when you gain card plays
  • Bug Fix: Possible Index out of Range on Clinic Button press fixed
  • Bug Fix: Seeker Drone Injury numbers now interpolated correctly
  • Bug Fix: Soft Lock in Gilgamesh 4 fight
  • Bug Fix: tutorial clinic giving shields
  • Bug Fix: UI for Card Damage now fits
  • Bug Fix: wrong hidden blade in tutorial
  • UI: Fixed two wording typos

Project:

  • Coding: Disabled Error for nont-existent VFX
  • Design: Set Material Types for all enemies

