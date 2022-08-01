Version 0.0.47 - Bug Fixes + Quality of life

Card Improvements:
- Card Wording: Improved meticulous scheme readability
- Card Wording: Strategy Meeting now fits on the card
UI Improvements:
- UI: Sequenced the deck builder tutorial
- UI: Text in stories is now instant
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Augment Loading Fixed
- Bug Fix: Clever Plot now works
- Bug Fix: fixed progress being broken when you have won twice with the same hero
- Bug Fix: Focus Crystal now doesn't over count
- Bug Fix: Healing Injuries now results in Clinic Voucher payment
- Bug Fix: Hotfix Equipment Hover Presenter Canvas NullRef
- Bug Fix: Kata Complete interpolating wrong
- Bug Fix: Map Raycasting Blocked by Hexagon in Top-Left corner fixed
- Bug Fix: Own Aegis not longer prevents Re-Stealth
- Bug Fix: player end turn disappears when you gain card plays
- Bug Fix: Possible Index out of Range on Clinic Button press fixed
- Bug Fix: Seeker Drone Injury numbers now interpolated correctly
- Bug Fix: Soft Lock in Gilgamesh 4 fight
- Bug Fix: tutorial clinic giving shields
- Bug Fix: UI for Card Damage now fits
- Bug Fix: wrong hidden blade in tutorial
- UI: Fixed two wording typos
Project:
- Coding: Disabled Error for nont-existent VFX
- Design: Set Material Types for all enemies
