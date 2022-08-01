 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Siren's Call update for 1 August 2022

Siren's Call Version 1.13 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 9227012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*New story in Finishing Touches for Emil and Andi.

*Some graphical assets have been changed/enhanced.

*Extra hidden scenes added to the prologue/Blue Skies Ahead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1915742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link