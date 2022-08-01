Siren's Call Version 1.13 is now live

*New story in Finishing Touches for Emil and Andi.
*Some graphical assets have been changed/enhanced.
*Extra hidden scenes added to the prologue/Blue Skies Ahead.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
*New story in Finishing Touches for Emil and Andi.
*Some graphical assets have been changed/enhanced.
*Extra hidden scenes added to the prologue/Blue Skies Ahead.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update