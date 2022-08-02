Patch Notes for Aug. 2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9226964 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 03:06:07 UTC by Wendy

The new patch is now live!

Please update the game for smooth gameplay.

Patch Notes

Weapon

5 melee weapons have been added: Each weapon has a unique combo attack

Axe

Jet Axe

An axe equipped with a jet thruster that swings with incredible force.

Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon

Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon

Hammer

Vault Hammer

A hammer that can switch forms.

Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon

Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon

Blade

Saw Edge

A terrifying blade with saw-like jagged edges. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts bleeding.

Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon

Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon

Electro Edge

A unique blade with extremely high voltage flowing through it. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts shock.

Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon

Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon

Venom Edge

A blade coated with a poisonous substance. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts poison.

Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon

Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon

Relic

Season Challenge exclusive requiem relics (Acceleration, Recharge, Abundance, Haste, Wrath, Hardening, Blessing, Life, Fortune, Mercy) will now appear in Symphonia, Campanella, Campanella Extreme galaxies.

Improvements

Breaker skins icons will now appear correctly in the skin tab for Breakers.

UI improvements made within the game

Game lobby UI improved

UI for managing weapon and relic in Season Challenge lobby improved

Desert and Jungle map environment effect improved

When challenge task is complete, a notification UI will appear, letting people know which task is achieved and the corresponding reward received

Bugs

Breaker soaring to the sky in the desert 3x3 battle worker map has been fixed

Battle workers attacking each other and merging when a breaker uses teleport while battle workers are far away has been fixed

The location indicator incorrectly pointing to a different direction when a boss is off screen has been fixed

Burn being applied after clearing and leaving the planet has been fixed

When status effect duration increase is applied, the number of times it takes to reach status immunity changing to 7 instead of 5 has been fixed

Skill damage and effect not being applied in multiplayer mode has been fixed

The effect applied to the weapon the “Applies bleeding to all enemies” has been changed from tier 1 to tier 2

Toast being unable to enter games or play after dying due to overheating from weapons like the flamethrower has been fixed

Jungler’s Explosive Mine’s skill effect is now shown correctly

Vulcan Armor leaving the map when it jumps has been fixed

Mantis Redeye being stuck in the ground has been fixed

Breaker UI for the Thai language being incorrectly shown for Breaker skill tab has been fixed

Relic King of Heart has been changed to King of Diamond

Stats for Increased Damage to Bleeding Enemies being incorrectly shown is now fixed

Max Season point available changed from 174 to 186. Maxing out all the trees is now possible. 12 season points will be rewarded to all players

Necklace of Giant’s Strength not being applied to Bronte when she upgrades Detonate skill that increases area has now been fixed

Directional icon showing fallen ally location in multiplayer mode being incorrectly shown has been fixed

Effects that can only be applied once on weapons being applied twice in Season Challenge mode weapon option change system has been fixed

When using upgrade system, the connecting lines being a different color than intended has been fixed

Incorrect notification showing in Breaker relic probability management tab has been fixed

The incorrect preseason label in the title menu has been removed

Others

A stricter system to remove cheaters has been set in place

As we announced in our official Discord and Twitter, those players using 3rd party programs and manipulating game data will be warned and can be removed from gameplay

Rankings will be reset with the update

A new button in the title menu leads to the official Discord.