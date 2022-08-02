Patch Notes for Aug. 2 update

The new patch is now live!
Please update the game for smooth gameplay.
Patch Notes
Weapon
5 melee weapons have been added: Each weapon has a unique combo attack
Axe
Jet Axe
- An axe equipped with a jet thruster that swings with incredible force.
- Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon
- Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon
Hammer
Vault Hammer
- A hammer that can switch forms.
- Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon
- Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon
Blade
Saw Edge
- A terrifying blade with saw-like jagged edges. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts bleeding.
- Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
- Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon
Electro Edge
- A unique blade with extremely high voltage flowing through it. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts shock.
- Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
- Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon
Venom Edge
- A blade coated with a poisonous substance. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts poison.
- Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
- Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon
Relic
- Season Challenge exclusive requiem relics (Acceleration, Recharge, Abundance, Haste, Wrath, Hardening, Blessing, Life, Fortune, Mercy) will now appear in Symphonia, Campanella, Campanella Extreme galaxies.
Improvements
- Breaker skins icons will now appear correctly in the skin tab for Breakers.
- UI improvements made within the game
- Game lobby UI improved
- UI for managing weapon and relic in Season Challenge lobby improved
- Desert and Jungle map environment effect improved
- When challenge task is complete, a notification UI will appear, letting people know which task is achieved and the corresponding reward received
Bugs
- Breaker soaring to the sky in the desert 3x3 battle worker map has been fixed
- Battle workers attacking each other and merging when a breaker uses teleport while battle workers are far away has been fixed
- The location indicator incorrectly pointing to a different direction when a boss is off screen has been fixed
- Burn being applied after clearing and leaving the planet has been fixed
- When status effect duration increase is applied, the number of times it takes to reach status immunity changing to 7 instead of 5 has been fixed
- Skill damage and effect not being applied in multiplayer mode has been fixed
- The effect applied to the weapon the “Applies bleeding to all enemies” has been changed from tier 1 to tier 2
- Toast being unable to enter games or play after dying due to overheating from weapons like the flamethrower has been fixed
- Jungler’s Explosive Mine’s skill effect is now shown correctly
- Vulcan Armor leaving the map when it jumps has been fixed
- Mantis Redeye being stuck in the ground has been fixed
- Breaker UI for the Thai language being incorrectly shown for Breaker skill tab has been fixed
- Relic King of Heart has been changed to King of Diamond
- Stats for Increased Damage to Bleeding Enemies being incorrectly shown is now fixed
- Max Season point available changed from 174 to 186. Maxing out all the trees is now possible. 12 season points will be rewarded to all players
- Necklace of Giant’s Strength not being applied to Bronte when she upgrades Detonate skill that increases area has now been fixed
- Directional icon showing fallen ally location in multiplayer mode being incorrectly shown has been fixed
- Effects that can only be applied once on weapons being applied twice in Season Challenge mode weapon option change system has been fixed
- When using upgrade system, the connecting lines being a different color than intended has been fixed
- Incorrect notification showing in Breaker relic probability management tab has been fixed
- The incorrect preseason label in the title menu has been removed
Others
- A stricter system to remove cheaters has been set in place
- As we announced in our official Discord and Twitter, those players using 3rd party programs and manipulating game data will be warned and can be removed from gameplay
- Rankings will be reset with the update
- A new button in the title menu leads to the official Discord.
- A QR Code that leads to the Discord will be shown on Xbox
Changed files in this update