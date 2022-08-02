 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ANVIL update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes for Aug. 2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9226964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new patch is now live!
Please update the game for smooth gameplay.

Patch Notes

Weapon

5 melee weapons have been added: Each weapon has a unique combo attack

Axe

Jet Axe
  • An axe equipped with a jet thruster that swings with incredible force.
  • Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon
  • Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon

Hammer

Vault Hammer
  • A hammer that can switch forms.
  • Guillotine, Mountain, Rush, Toast, and Quake can use this weapon
  • Guillotine and Mountain can unlock and use as starting weapon

Blade

Saw Edge
  • A terrifying blade with saw-like jagged edges. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts bleeding.
  • Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
  • Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon
Electro Edge
  • A unique blade with extremely high voltage flowing through it. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts shock.
  • Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
  • Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon
Venom Edge
  • A blade coated with a poisonous substance. Striking an enemy 10 times inflicts poison.
  • Jungler, Sandman, Lightning, Liner and Draken can use this weapon
  • Draken can unlock and use as starting weapon

Relic

  • Season Challenge exclusive requiem relics (Acceleration, Recharge, Abundance, Haste, Wrath, Hardening, Blessing, Life, Fortune, Mercy) will now appear in Symphonia, Campanella, Campanella Extreme galaxies.

Improvements

  • Breaker skins icons will now appear correctly in the skin tab for Breakers.
  • UI improvements made within the game
  • Game lobby UI improved
  • UI for managing weapon and relic in Season Challenge lobby improved
  • Desert and Jungle map environment effect improved
  • When challenge task is complete, a notification UI will appear, letting people know which task is achieved and the corresponding reward received

Bugs

  • Breaker soaring to the sky in the desert 3x3 battle worker map has been fixed
  • Battle workers attacking each other and merging when a breaker uses teleport while battle workers are far away has been fixed
  • The location indicator incorrectly pointing to a different direction when a boss is off screen has been fixed
  • Burn being applied after clearing and leaving the planet has been fixed
  • When status effect duration increase is applied, the number of times it takes to reach status immunity changing to 7 instead of 5 has been fixed
  • Skill damage and effect not being applied in multiplayer mode has been fixed
  • The effect applied to the weapon the “Applies bleeding to all enemies” has been changed from tier 1 to tier 2
  • Toast being unable to enter games or play after dying due to overheating from weapons like the flamethrower has been fixed
  • Jungler’s Explosive Mine’s skill effect is now shown correctly
  • Vulcan Armor leaving the map when it jumps has been fixed
  • Mantis Redeye being stuck in the ground has been fixed
  • Breaker UI for the Thai language being incorrectly shown for Breaker skill tab has been fixed
  • Relic King of Heart has been changed to King of Diamond
  • Stats for Increased Damage to Bleeding Enemies being incorrectly shown is now fixed
  • Max Season point available changed from 174 to 186. Maxing out all the trees is now possible. 12 season points will be rewarded to all players
  • Necklace of Giant’s Strength not being applied to Bronte when she upgrades Detonate skill that increases area has now been fixed
  • Directional icon showing fallen ally location in multiplayer mode being incorrectly shown has been fixed
  • Effects that can only be applied once on weapons being applied twice in Season Challenge mode weapon option change system has been fixed
  • When using upgrade system, the connecting lines being a different color than intended has been fixed
  • Incorrect notification showing in Breaker relic probability management tab has been fixed
  • The incorrect preseason label in the title menu has been removed

Others

  • A stricter system to remove cheaters has been set in place
  • As we announced in our official Discord and Twitter, those players using 3rd party programs and manipulating game data will be warned and can be removed from gameplay
  • Rankings will be reset with the update
  • A new button in the title menu leads to the official Discord.
  • A QR Code that leads to the Discord will be shown on Xbox

Changed files in this update

Depot 1487391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link