Fertile Heroine Seaworthy update for 1 August 2022

July 31 update

Build 9226903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-recompiled in updated game engine, might solve some odd issues
-adjusted some graphical elements that should help with clarity in combat

