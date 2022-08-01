- Now doors can be break with items (shovel).
- Added equiped item control/use.
You can now equip tool in hand and use it with mouse leftclick.
Easier to dig and break windows/doors.
- New equipable tool (shovel, wrench, knife).
- Update some items description.
- Add texture to fuel item.
- Some machines receive a name and properly show info and ALT-info.
Avalanches update for 1 August 2022
Let's break doors!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
