Avalanches update for 1 August 2022

Let's break doors!

Avalanches update for 1 August 2022 · Build 9226901

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now doors can be break with items (shovel).
  • Added equiped item control/use.
    You can now equip tool in hand and use it with mouse leftclick.
    Easier to dig and break windows/doors.
  • New equipable tool (shovel, wrench, knife).
  • Update some items description.
  • Add texture to fuel item.
  • Some machines receive a name and properly show info and ALT-info.

