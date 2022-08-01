 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 1 August 2022

Improvements & Fixes

Build 9226754

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Synchronization logic.

FIXES

  • Some crashes
  • Disconnection issue.

CHANGES

  • Hajiwari Formation Center exit is more clear.
  • The dialogue asking you to become a pirate is more explicit.
  • Rename chameleon maps.

Changed files in this update

