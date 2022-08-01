Improvements & Fixes

IMPROVEMENTS
- Synchronization logic.
FIXES
- Some crashes
- Disconnection issue.
CHANGES
- Hajiwari Formation Center exit is more clear.
- The dialogue asking you to become a pirate is more explicit.
- Rename chameleon maps.
