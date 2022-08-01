 Skip to content

Carrier Commander update for 1 August 2022

PC Update: Fixed Troop Count and other minor fixes

Build 9226631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The troop count calculation for Spec Ops missions was corrupted and is now fixed to properly count and and show accurate troop numbers.

Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829121
