 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek update for 1 August 2022

08-01-2022 update.

Share · View all patches · Build 9226444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

08-01-2022 update.

  1. Make the tutorial object disappear quickly.
  2. Centipede boss HP correction.
  3. Modify the chat button (A -> X on xbox).
  4. Fix the text that only appears in the shop koreana.

Thank you for reporting bugs and playing experiences.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1414471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link