Patch Notes for v.1.0.6b and Korean localization!

Hello Wardens, I hope everyone has been staying well hydrated for the trials of the prison life! Oh and staying hydrated would also help with the heat wave going on too, so keep drinking! ːkarrynWardenː

Karryn's Prison has been updated to v.1.0.6b and with it brings the official Korean localization! Much thanks to our Korean translator, beans, and all our Korean fans on Discord who helped out with the alpha test of the Korean localization! ːkarrynFanːːlovewaveː

You can now play Karryn's Prison in Korean by going into the in game settings and changing the language to Korean!

In addition, v.1.0.6b brings an added functionality for mod authors who are using the /mods/ folder and mods.txt to implement their mod, which is the recommended and ideal method to implement a mod instead of just overwriting the files in /js/plugins. Credits to EtchiMan#0903 on our Discord for the code! Mod authors, please take a look at the new Mods.txt for instructions on how to have your mod automatically be added to mods.txt without the end-user having to do it themselves.

Work is continuing on with the Gym Side Job DLC, which hopefully will be completed in the Fall. ːkarrynGlassesː

To stay up to date on what's going on, follow us on social media!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Zb7gG3u

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy

v.1.0.6b Changelog