Publishing Milestone 11

Characters
- Made several temp animations for better cutscene and interaction understanding.
- New arm texture in ‘Altar Plains’ (Nightmare 1)
- Implemented a lot of mocap
Environment
- Improved the Altar Plains level
- Improved the nightmare church, moving the ‘interactable altar’ to the basement cave.
Gameplay
- Reworked the lightsource system. Now able to swap, save / load and different attributes and animations per lightsource. Still bugged when doing an action, temporarily unequipping the lightsource for some actions.
Graphic Design
- A more final version of the SMS system with messages updating when they're received (previously it was a set list of entries.
- UI of puzzle locks indicating which piece is active + improved combination lock asset.
- Added an overview of controls to the puzzle UI
- Implemented a hint system previously in the works, showing bits of paper the player has gathered.
- Made a couple new controller icons.
- Improved the bookshelf readables and collectibles with more interactive items. Readables can be flipped and the collectibles spun around. (You may have noticed, but currently the bookshelf selection only works with Enter and not E).
- Some smaller improvements to the HUD; adding a 'spirit lung' graphic overlaying the stamina icon, adding some new inventory items (icons), making the 'aim' a bit more reactive to interactables and making the aim and the HUD itself hidden during cutscenes.
- Related to the HUD is also improved equipment and lightsource handling.
- New travel tree (fast travel) with a simple 'tutorial' for now.
- Main menu now starts in the main / settings menu on game start. The in game menu always spawns with focus on Main Menu for easy access, but will remain part of the phone menu.
- Implemented a first version of a credits screen, still experimental.
- Updated the path signs; new prefabs, new models and text that should update on language.
- Fixed several cameras with locked aspect ratios (e.g. the intro sequence, creating black bars on the sides).
Bugfixes
- General progression fixes, some keys and pickups not always working correctly.
Changed files in this update