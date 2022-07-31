 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 July 2022

V. 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9226094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the child faceling due to requests and replaced her with a more ethical one
  • Added level 26: Otherworldly
  • Added level 3999: The arcade (3)
  • Nerfed the clump wheel
  • Fixed some bugs with grass in level 16
  • Added blastoff grenades: They send you to the moon!
  • Added frowners: Smilers but kind
  • Moved the door on level !
  • Fixed an issue with crashing on level9dark

