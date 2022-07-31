- Removed the child faceling due to requests and replaced her with a more ethical one
- Added level 26: Otherworldly
- Added level 3999: The arcade (3)
- Nerfed the clump wheel
- Fixed some bugs with grass in level 16
- Added blastoff grenades: They send you to the moon!
- Added frowners: Smilers but kind
- Moved the door on level !
- Fixed an issue with crashing on level9dark
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 July 2022
V. 2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update