Tournament Ark update for 31 July 2022

Update 0.9.12: Haste

Build 9226086

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added a new status: Haste! The next move will have as many additional attacks as you have Haste charges. After that you lose all Haste charges.
  • Added a new Universal Card: Rush. This card give you the Haste status.
  • Added a Difficulty rating to each archetype. This is mostly for new players to know how complex is to play each Archetype.
  • Added 2 new Perks for the Mech Archetype: Multitask and Showtime
  • Changed how "Ejecting from a Mech" works. Now it will keep your accumulated MK, while only the Mech getting destroyed will reset it.
  • Spawned cards now spawn in the discard pile instead of the deck (For example Relentless).

Balance Changes

  • Breakthrough: Higher Critical Charge, now if you don't have a Mech gives you +2 Power Charges.
  • Combine Robots: Base Power increased.
  • Flying Module: Less Critical Charge, more Base Power.
  • Get into the Robot: If you're already inside a Mech it advances the MK of your Mech. Now it has a base Power higher than 0.
  • Laser Sword: Loses triple damage on crit. Now if you deal damage with this card it gives you 1 Haste charge.
  • Missile Shower: Rarity reduced, now is more common.
  • Transfer Energy to Shields: Rarity increased, now is more uncommon.
  • Repropose Scrap: Power reduced to 0. Now if you're Outside a Mech it summons a Mech instead.
  • The Ranger now haves only 1 healing potion in his deck.

Bugfixing

  • The default victory and defeat animation no longer plays if you're inside a Mech.
  • The Living Ice card that was removed in the previous patches no longer can randomly show up.

