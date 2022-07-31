Update 0.9.12: Haste

General Changes
- Added a new status: Haste! The next move will have as many additional attacks as you have Haste charges. After that you lose all Haste charges.
- Added a new Universal Card: Rush. This card give you the Haste status.
- Added a Difficulty rating to each archetype. This is mostly for new players to know how complex is to play each Archetype.
- Added 2 new Perks for the Mech Archetype: Multitask and Showtime
- Changed how "Ejecting from a Mech" works. Now it will keep your accumulated MK, while only the Mech getting destroyed will reset it.
- Spawned cards now spawn in the discard pile instead of the deck (For example Relentless).
Balance Changes
- Breakthrough: Higher Critical Charge, now if you don't have a Mech gives you +2 Power Charges.
- Combine Robots: Base Power increased.
- Flying Module: Less Critical Charge, more Base Power.
- Get into the Robot: If you're already inside a Mech it advances the MK of your Mech. Now it has a base Power higher than 0.
- Laser Sword: Loses triple damage on crit. Now if you deal damage with this card it gives you 1 Haste charge.
- Missile Shower: Rarity reduced, now is more common.
- Transfer Energy to Shields: Rarity increased, now is more uncommon.
- Repropose Scrap: Power reduced to 0. Now if you're Outside a Mech it summons a Mech instead.
- The Ranger now haves only 1 healing potion in his deck.
Bugfixing
- The default victory and defeat animation no longer plays if you're inside a Mech.
- The Living Ice card that was removed in the previous patches no longer can randomly show up.
Changed files in this update