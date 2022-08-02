Update v0.5.13 and name change

New name

As you may have seen, the game was renamed recently to The Last Plague: Blight to make it more a bit more unique and recognizable.

v0.5.13

A small update to bring in the new name, upgrade to a stable Unity version, and a few small tweaks/fixes. Internally the game is still named "Blight" to keep the old settings and save files present when updating, but this internal name will change when the game releases.

Features:

Added a "recent unequipped item" recall feature. Now when you pick up a log and your axe is automatically swapped to the belt, the axe will auto-equip again when you place down the log for further chopping

Fixes:

Fixed issue that made the world look wet from the rain if loading or starting a new game while in an active game where it is raining

Fixed some rare cases of uncaught exceptions that could cause some inconsistencies

Hopefully fixed the crashes seen on the Mac version of the game with the Unity upgrade. Please reach out if you still see any crashes when playing on Mac!

Other changes: