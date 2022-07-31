- fixed translations: french, german, italian, polish, portuguese, spanish, turkish, korean, japanese
- new translations: indonesian, fillipino, thai (windows only)
- new tutorial
- new levels
Stakeholder Game update for 31 July 2022
New version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
