Stakeholder Game update for 31 July 2022

New version

31 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed translations: french, german, italian, polish, portuguese, spanish, turkish, korean, japanese
  • new translations: indonesian, fillipino, thai (windows only)
  • new tutorial
  • new levels

