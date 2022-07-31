Balance changes:
ranger: bolt is nerfed, longer attack delay, less knockback, move speed lower
sorcerer: dispel is faster
oracle: pixie is buffed: faster
Plummet update for 31 July 2022
balance july 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update