Plummet update for 31 July 2022

balance july 2022

31 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes:
ranger: bolt is nerfed, longer attack delay, less knockback, move speed lower
sorcerer: dispel is faster
oracle: pixie is buffed: faster

