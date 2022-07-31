- Small changes and fixes to yesterday's tracks
- The final track was renamed to Hayden Park
- The main menu motorbike selection bar was optimized so the whole scene loading and motorbike selection should not lag.
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 31 July 2022
Patch 2021.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
