 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 31 July 2022

Patch 2021.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9225829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small changes and fixes to yesterday's tracks
  • The final track was renamed to Hayden Park
  • The main menu motorbike selection bar was optimized so the whole scene loading and motorbike selection should not lag.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1589771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link