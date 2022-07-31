 Skip to content

Knight Bewitched update for 31 July 2022

7-31-22 Achievements fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9225821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I've released an update today addressing achievements:

  • After completing the Sealed Tower, speaking with the nun in Halonia's middle section (where the statue room is) will refresh achievements.
  • Due to how the Strife fight was set up, you'll get the achievement for defeating him regardless of if you've challenged him or not.
  • All achievements involving defeating the final boss could not be included in this fix. If you want these achievements, you'll need to defeat the final boss again.

Many apologies for the troubles. If you encounter any issues with this update, feel free to leave a comment or send me an email: Jkweath (@) gmail.com.

