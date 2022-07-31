 Skip to content

Unrailed! update for 31 July 2022

Experimental Version Update

Build 9225669

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heya railroad workers!
We just published a new experimental version :)!

Changelog 2.0-354101af3 (compatible with production version)

  • Improvement: Many sound bug fixes and improvements (thanks to @MtildeMusic & @felixbarbarino for going through all the sounds again)
  • Improvement: Map-Generation performance improvements
  • Improvement: experimental-fna3 updated to FNA version 22.0.7 (containing all their bug fixes and improvements, especially related to D3D11, Vulkan support and much more, also containing a newer SDL version)
  • Change: Bot now suggests to join our Discord after pressing "Start Game"

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9225669
Unrailed win Depot 1016921
Unrailed osx Depot 1016922
Unrailed lin Depot 1016923
