Experimental Version Update

Heya railroad workers!
We just published a new experimental version :)!
Changelog 2.0-354101af3 (compatible with production version)
- Improvement: Many sound bug fixes and improvements (thanks to @MtildeMusic & @felixbarbarino for going through all the sounds again)
- Improvement: Map-Generation performance improvements
- Improvement: experimental-fna3 updated to FNA version 22.0.7 (containing all their bug fixes and improvements, especially related to D3D11, Vulkan support and much more, also containing a newer SDL version)
- Change: Bot now suggests to join our Discord after pressing "Start Game"
Changed depots in experimental branch