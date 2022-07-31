 Skip to content

One Night On The Road update for 31 July 2022

Update 2.02

Update 2.02 · Build 9225660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Now when the door is open, a hint is shown
  • Optimization of some objects in LOD
  • Optimized light sources
  • About 10% - 15% increase in FPS
  • Increased brightness
  • Added the effect of head bob when moving
  • The character's movement speed has been corrected
  • Corrected npc movement speed
  • Added depth of field effect
  • Corrected camera effects
  • Fixed indoor sound
  • Fixed npc behavior
  • Added musical accompaniment
  • Changed the musical accompaniment
  • Level design improvements
  • Bug fixes
  • Changes to the textures of the territory
  • Increasing wind speed
  • Increasing the speed of clouds
  • Reduced the area of flight of birds
  • Grass change correction
  • Minor optimizations

Changed files in this update

