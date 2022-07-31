Update 2.02

Changes:
- Now when the door is open, a hint is shown
- Optimization of some objects in LOD
- Optimized light sources
- About 10% - 15% increase in FPS
- Increased brightness
- Added the effect of head bob when moving
- The character's movement speed has been corrected
- Corrected npc movement speed
- Added depth of field effect
- Corrected camera effects
- Fixed indoor sound
- Fixed npc behavior
- Added musical accompaniment
- Changed the musical accompaniment
- Level design improvements
- Bug fixes
- Changes to the textures of the territory
- Increasing wind speed
- Increasing the speed of clouds
- Reduced the area of flight of birds
- Grass change correction
- Minor optimizations
Changed files in this update