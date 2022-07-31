v0.8.16 patch notes

- add fastfall secondary skill stun effect on landing impact
- add revolver alternate fire - continuous shot
- rebalance meter gain to no longer stack for each additional enemy hit
- increase spirit blade weapon air slash hitbox height
- lower unlocks music tracks cost from 5000 -> 3500
- fix ranged weapon muzzle flash effects to render consistently on 60hz displays
- update starting room background with lighting improvements
