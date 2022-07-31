 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 31 July 2022

v0.8.16 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add fastfall secondary skill stun effect on landing impact
  • add revolver alternate fire - continuous shot
  • rebalance meter gain to no longer stack for each additional enemy hit
  • increase spirit blade weapon air slash hitbox height
  • lower unlocks music tracks cost from 5000 -> 3500
  • fix ranged weapon muzzle flash effects to render consistently on 60hz displays
  • update starting room background with lighting improvements


