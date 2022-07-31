 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 31 July 2022

Optimize for game and new skill card

If you feel the monster moves too slow, use the Enemy Speed ​​card, increase the monster's speed by 0.5 :D
Warning: All monsters speed up, including miniboss, bosses

