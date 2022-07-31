If you feel the monster moves too slow, use the Enemy Speed card, increase the monster's speed by 0.5 :D
Warning: All monsters speed up, including miniboss, bosses
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 31 July 2022
Optimize for game and new skill card
Patchnotes via Steam Community
If you feel the monster moves too slow, use the Enemy Speed card, increase the monster's speed by 0.5 :D
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update