The BDSM DLC has been released!

Have the countless romantic moments with your beloved and vanilla sex bored you? Have you ever thought about adding some spice and trying out BDSM? Then this DLC is for you!
Features:
- Take on the role of a dominant, or a submissive, or both! Play with your girlfriend however you like!;
- New Basement location with interactive objects;
- Thematic costumes, accessories and sex toys for an enhanced experience;
- You asked, we delivered! We're finally unlocking anal sex in the base scenes of the game (12 scenes);
- New pain mechanics that affect the girls pleasure in wild ways;
- 7 unique scenes with tons of new CG;
- New storyline with 7,600+ words;
- We've also ensured single hand play! ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
