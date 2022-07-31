 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Her New Memory update for 31 July 2022

The BDSM DLC has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9225277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1988620/Her_New_Memory__BDSM_DLC/

Have the countless romantic moments with your beloved and vanilla sex bored you? Have you ever thought about adding some spice and trying out BDSM? Then this DLC is for you!

Features:

  • Take on the role of a dominant, or a submissive, or both! Play with your girlfriend however you like!;
  • New Basement location with interactive objects;
  • Thematic costumes, accessories and sex toys for an enhanced experience;
  • You asked, we delivered! We're finally unlocking anal sex in the base scenes of the game (12 scenes);
  • New pain mechanics that affect the girls pleasure in wild ways;
  • 7 unique scenes with tons of new CG;
  • New storyline with 7,600+ words;
  • We've also ensured single hand play! ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1296771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link