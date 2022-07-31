 Skip to content

Kung Fu Er San update for 31 July 2022

Update v1.0.220731

Build 9225263

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can now use both keyboard sides on single player games (WASD/arrows by default);
  • Fixed golem walking animation;
  • More work on pt_BR translation (still WIP);
  • More tweaks on AI and difficulty balance;
  • Assorted minor fixes.

