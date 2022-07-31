- Can now use both keyboard sides on single player games (WASD/arrows by default);
- Fixed golem walking animation;
- More work on pt_BR translation (still WIP);
- More tweaks on AI and difficulty balance;
- Assorted minor fixes.
Kung Fu Er San update for 31 July 2022
Update v1.0.220731
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update