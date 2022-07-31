- HUD items now translated (except for Japanese and Chinese)
- Blank dialog no longer appears in the Map screen
- Homing missiles no longer circle around the jet-skis in stage 5
- Player is now invincible after a boss is defeated, just in case any stray lasers/missiles are left over
- Added 16:10 aspect ratio
- Score combo now has a bit more time before it cancels, damaging enemies also keeps the combo timer going
- Bonus stage access (from the map) is now available as long as you've collected the chip in the main level (bonus stage doesn't have to be completed)
- Mouse cursor now hidden when entering fullscreen mode
- Refactored level complete/death animations so that weird bugs like water splashes on the surface of the ocean don't continue once the ship flies away
Ex-Zodiac update for 31 July 2022
Ex-Zodiac 0.6.21 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
