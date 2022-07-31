 Skip to content

Ex-Zodiac update for 31 July 2022

Ex-Zodiac 0.6.21 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HUD items now translated (except for Japanese and Chinese)
  • Blank dialog no longer appears in the Map screen
  • Homing missiles no longer circle around the jet-skis in stage 5
  • Player is now invincible after a boss is defeated, just in case any stray lasers/missiles are left over
  • Added 16:10 aspect ratio
  • Score combo now has a bit more time before it cancels, damaging enemies also keeps the combo timer going
  • Bonus stage access (from the map) is now available as long as you've collected the chip in the main level (bonus stage doesn't have to be completed)
  • Mouse cursor now hidden when entering fullscreen mode
  • Refactored level complete/death animations so that weird bugs like water splashes on the surface of the ocean don't continue once the ship flies away

