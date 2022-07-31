 Skip to content

A Contusion update for 31 July 2022

Update 2: Death & Prologue

Build 9225240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now after the death or successful completion of the level, a message related to the plot appears. It is different for normal game and Prologue/Tutorial.
  • Prologue/Tutorial expanded a bit.
  • Slightly fixed options menu.

