- Now after the death or successful completion of the level, a message related to the plot appears. It is different for normal game and Prologue/Tutorial.
- Prologue/Tutorial expanded a bit.
- Slightly fixed options menu.
A Contusion update for 31 July 2022
Update 2: Death & Prologue
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update