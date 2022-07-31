New Levels and Customization

Added new 8 unique levels.
- Timer Levels
- Extra Hard Levels
You can unlock these levels by collecting gems ingame.
Cube Customization
- You can now change your cube's color.
- You can now add trail to your cube and change it's color.
