The World's Hardest Game 3D 2 update for 31 July 2022

New Levels and Customization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new 8 unique levels.

  • Timer Levels
  • Extra Hard Levels

You can unlock these levels by collecting gems ingame.

Cube Customization

  • You can now change your cube's color.
  • You can now add trail to your cube and change it's color.

