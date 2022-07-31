 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HEXAD update for 31 July 2022

Release v22.07.31 - QoL, Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9224843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Quartermaster

  • Fixed a bug where crystal scepters could roll from the quartermaster with stats.

Item Components

  • Fixed a bug where some items could roll with Honor components when the item did not have Honor influence.

Item Tooltips

  • Holding the Alt key no longer shows the 'Inherent' item stats. It now shows the salvage value of the item.
  • The Alt key should not longer get stuck in a down state when alt+tabbing in and out of the game.
  • Fixed a bug with tooltip Alt key behaviour bugging out after a game was played.

Status Effects

  • Added descriptions for Flammable, Chilled, and Conductive
  • Fixed a bug where Flammable, Chiller, and Conductive were not applying their debuff values.

Game Log

  • Removed the global login/logout notifications

UI

  • The Home and Away team colors are now brighter to improve contrast.

Artisan

  • Fixed a bug that displayed influenced components in the available list when those components should not roll on the item.

Diamond Loot Chests

  • Added a stat in the Server Economy tab that shows how many Diamond Loot Chests have been claimed.

Battles

  • Improved the error message when a player tries to start a new game without 3 Heroes in their party.
  • Fixed a bug where the Turn Timer was not being used in Multiplayer Geared and Crucible Geared Modes.
  • The turn timer now shows "Pregame" instead of the name of the Hero will have the first turn while the pregame countdown is active.

General

  • Made Generic Tooltips background are a bit more opaque.

Server

  • Added a process to kill abandoned games.
  • Fixed a bug where the adventure game completed calculation was wrong.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1507571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link