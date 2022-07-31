Release v22.07.31 - QoL, Bug Fixes

The Quartermaster
- Fixed a bug where crystal scepters could roll from the quartermaster with stats.
Item Components
- Fixed a bug where some items could roll with Honor components when the item did not have Honor influence.
Item Tooltips
- Holding the Alt key no longer shows the 'Inherent' item stats. It now shows the salvage value of the item.
- The Alt key should not longer get stuck in a down state when alt+tabbing in and out of the game.
- Fixed a bug with tooltip Alt key behaviour bugging out after a game was played.
Status Effects
- Added descriptions for Flammable, Chilled, and Conductive
- Fixed a bug where Flammable, Chiller, and Conductive were not applying their debuff values.
Game Log
- Removed the global login/logout notifications
UI
- The Home and Away team colors are now brighter to improve contrast.
Artisan
- Fixed a bug that displayed influenced components in the available list when those components should not roll on the item.
Diamond Loot Chests
- Added a stat in the Server Economy tab that shows how many Diamond Loot Chests have been claimed.
Battles
- Improved the error message when a player tries to start a new game without 3 Heroes in their party.
- Fixed a bug where the Turn Timer was not being used in Multiplayer Geared and Crucible Geared Modes.
- The turn timer now shows "Pregame" instead of the name of the Hero will have the first turn while the pregame countdown is active.
General
- Made Generic Tooltips background are a bit more opaque.
Server
- Added a process to kill abandoned games.
- Fixed a bug where the adventure game completed calculation was wrong.
Changed files in this update