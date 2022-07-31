 Skip to content

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 31 July 2022

Priority Technical Fixes

Build 9224817

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Various technical fixes include a couple of achievements not working.
  • A bug with a bounty quest.
  • Updated the collision a bit.
  • Added an onscreen menu click in preparation for an update with information about mechanics and so fourth.

