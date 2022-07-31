New content:
- New planet system
- Ammo Crafting
Fixes:
- Menu fix
- Head bobbing turned down
- Ship and death sounds turned down
Note:
A big thanks to everyone who has supported Atria so far. Next update will focus on AI and ship upgrades.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New content:
Fixes:
Note:
A big thanks to everyone who has supported Atria so far. Next update will focus on AI and ship upgrades.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update