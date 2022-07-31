 Skip to content

Atria update for 31 July 2022

Atria 1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  • New planet system
  • Ammo Crafting

Fixes:

  • Menu fix
  • Head bobbing turned down
  • Ship and death sounds turned down

Note:
A big thanks to everyone who has supported Atria so far. Next update will focus on AI and ship upgrades.

